Juneau County Sheriff’s Office issues warning for unsafe driving around school buses

With the fall semester well underway, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to stop for school buses, or face the consequences.

Sheriff Brent H. Oleson took to Facebook to issue the warning after hearing from a local school bus driver that people are increasingly passing stopped school buses while their flashing lights are activated.

The sheriff’s office didn't state whether or not they would be increasing patrols, but reminded residents that failing to follow current guidelines for driving near and around school buses can result in a $326.50 fine.

“It is also important to note that law enforcement does not need to witness the infraction for enforcement action to be taken,” Oleson stated.

Wisconsin law requires drivers approaching from the front or rear to stop at least 20 feet from the bus and remain there until the bus resumes motion or lowers its flashing red warning lights. Vehicles driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway or multi-lane street may proceed as long as a barrier is present.

The lack of a raised stop arm, which some buses are equipped with, is not an excuse to pass a bus whose red lights are flashing.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation adds that while fines can be high for illegally passing a school bus, the risk of hitting a child is even higher.

“The safety of our children should be in the forefront of everyone's mind,” Oleson said. “Please make sure you are stopping for school buses!”