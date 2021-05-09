102-year-old veteran celebrates birthday with parade through Beaver Dam

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Before Dad went into the service, he worked different jobs, at a feed mill, and did a lot of work driving pickup trucks and making deliveries," his daughter-in-law Kathy said. "He went on to be a semitruck driver for 40 years."

Ervin received several honors for safe driving during his career and ultimately received an award for driving 2 million miles without an accident.

"That was a good portion of his life, and he really enjoyed that," Kathy said. "That's back before the technology, when they would have CB radios, and they could talk back and forth."

After Ervin retired, be bartended part-time at Voelker's, and many people will come to Hillside Manor and recognize him from his time there. He also participated in an Honor Flight to visit memorials in Washington, DC in 2010. Kelly McMillan, who has coordinated area Honor Flights, was instrumental in getting the parade put together.

"He loves people. He loves being a part of everything. He still plays bingo. He plays Farkle," Gubbels said. "He loves sing-a-longs. He's still very active that way. He attends church. He's Catholic, but he loves all the churches."