11-year-old injured after being hit by car in Lodi

An 11-year-old male was hit by car in Loid, according to a press release from the Lodi Police Department.

Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at 3:24 p.m. Sept. 21. The crash occurred at the intersection of Lodi St/State Highway 60 and Water Street. The child was transported by ambulance to UW Hospital in Madison.

The child was running on the sidewalk approaching the intersection as a 2021 Toyota Corolla driven by Dorothy Plahmer, of Pewaukee, was negotiating the corner/turn. The juvenile ran into the street and was struck.

The juvenile had minor injuries from the crash. A separate vehicle travelling in the opposite direction was motioning some other juveniles across the street when the crash occurred.