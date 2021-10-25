12-year-old dies after Columbia County UTV crash

Columbia County officials responded to a UTV crash in the town of Leeds Sunday night. The operator of the UTV was a 12-year-old girl who died at a hospital, according to Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner.
Brandner said in a press release Monday, the initial 911 call at 6:08 p.m. went to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the information was relayed to Columbia County. Responders were on scene by 6:19 p.m.
“Initial information was provided that the operator was a 12-year-old female and that she was unresponsive,” Brandner said. “It was reported that the 12-year-old female was trapped under the UTV and that family members had already extricated her from the UTV.”
Family members started performing CPR on the 12-year-old. Officers from Dane County, Columbia County and DeForest Police Department were dispatched to the scene along with fire and EMS personnel.
The 12-year-old girl was transported to UW Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Brandner said the name of the juvenile will not be released to the public.
Brandner said the sheriff’s office was assisted by the DeForest EMS, DeForest Fire Department, Madison Fire Department, DeForest Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, and the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“This is a very tragic and traumatic accident and an extremely emotional time for family, friends, and the first responders who tried to save her life,” Brandner said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends that are mourning her death.”
Brandner said the investigation was turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.