12-year-old dies after Columbia County UTV crash

Columbia County officials responded to a UTV crash in the town of Leeds Sunday night. The operator of the UTV was a 12-year-old girl who died at a hospital, according to Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner.

Brandner said in a press release Monday, the initial 911 call at 6:08 p.m. went to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the information was relayed to Columbia County. Responders were on scene by 6:19 p.m.

“Initial information was provided that the operator was a 12-year-old female and that she was unresponsive,” Brandner said. “It was reported that the 12-year-old female was trapped under the UTV and that family members had already extricated her from the UTV.”

Family members started performing CPR on the 12-year-old. Officers from Dane County, Columbia County and DeForest Police Department were dispatched to the scene along with fire and EMS personnel.

The 12-year-old girl was transported to UW Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Brandner said the name of the juvenile will not be released to the public.