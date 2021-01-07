15-year-old Portage boy in custody after allegedly making threats

A 15-year-old Portage boy was taken into custody Thursday after making threats to another teen and saying he would bring a firearm to school.

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, staff at the Columbia Marquette Adolescent Needs School in the town of Fort Winnebago advised they had learned of a threat of bodily harm made by one student to another.

Through the investigation, deputies learned that several students had been engaged in a group chat on a social media app. A parent of one of the juveniles observed the content of the group chat to be inappropriate and pointed this out to the juveniles in the chat.

Following this confrontation in the group chat, the Portage boy made threats of bodily harm to the child of the confronting parent and the child’s family. The threats indicated that the 15-year-old would bring a firearm to school and use it against the other student and the boy making threats reportedly sent a picture of a firearm to the other student.

The 15-year-old Portage boy was taken into custody by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and transported to a secure juvenile detention facility. A felony charge of Terrorist Threats will be referred to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Portage Police Department and Columbia County Health and Human Services.