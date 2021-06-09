155 people vaccinated for COVID-19 at Hiawatha Residence Hall in Wisconsin Dells

At least 155 individuals received a COVID-19 vaccine at a June 8 at Hiawatha Residence Hall vaccine clinic.

According to Lisa Adams, communications consultant with SSM Health, 94 people received the Pfizer vaccine and 61 received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The pop up clinic was hosted by SSM Health, the Sauk County Health Department, Mount Olympus, Noah’s Ark and Sauk County EMS services.

SSM Health Manager Clinical Operations Kesha Bozeman said the clinic was planning on about 200 people attending.

“We are very pleased with the numbers and had good participation throughout the day,” Bozeman said in an email.

A second clinic will be offered June 29.

Tuesday’s event was part of SSM Health’s vaccination effort, which includes a mobile clinic that brings vaccine to individuals, according to a press release from SSM Health. To date, SSM Health has administered more than 253,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine across a 13-county service area.

SSM Health Mobile Vaccine Manager Sarah Breon said nearly 90% of the vaccinated individuals were Black or Hispanic.