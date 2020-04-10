2 international students in Wisconsin Dells test positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WISCONSIN DELLS — Dan Bullock, an executive with Holtz Builders Inc., which manages Hiawatha Residence Hall in Wisconsin Dells, confirmed Friday that two J-1 students at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’ve been working closely with Sauk County Health Department and Lake Delton Emergency Management and others to ensure proper social distancing, performing medical evaluations on all of the students and arranging for proper quarantining for any students or staff who may have been exposed,” Bullock said.

J-1 student visas are facilitated through a program meant as a cultural exchange in which international visitors live and work in the United States.

Bullock said one of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 was living at the dormitory when it was discovered and the other student was no longer living there.

Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said the first case was positive Monday and the second found to be positive on Tuesday. Health officials were on site Wednesday morning, he added. The county health department contacts anyone who has been potentially exposed once they learn of a positive case.

Of about 190 Hiawatha residents, some people are presenting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 while others are not.