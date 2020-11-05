$20,000 cash bond set in Portage shooting case

A Portage man was placed on $20,000 cash bond Thursday following a shooting over the weekend.

Joshua Travers, 35, was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with one felony count of recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon as a repeater, one felony count of firearm possession by a felon as a repeater, one felony county of THC possession as a repeater and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia as a repeater. Judge Troy Cross set $20,000 cash bond and Travers remains in custody as of Thursday afternoon. He faces decades in prison and $60,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer responded to a bar in Portage around 11:43 p.m. Oct. 31 with a report of a gunshot wound. The victim reported being shot in the leg by someone named Josh.

At the hospital, the victim told police he got into a physical altercation with Travers outside after he went outside to put something in a car. He said Travers began punching toward him while making a threatening statement, and he grabbed Travers' shoulders and asked what was wrong with him. They grabbed each other and pushed each other to the ground.

