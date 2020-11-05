$20,000 cash bond set in Portage shooting case

A Portage man was placed on $20,000 cash bond Thursday following a shooting over the weekend.
Joshua Travers, 35, was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with one felony count of recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon as a repeater, one felony count of firearm possession by a felon as a repeater, one felony county of THC possession as a repeater and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia as a repeater. Judge Troy Cross set $20,000 cash bond and Travers remains in custody as of Thursday afternoon. He faces decades in prison and $60,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.
According to the criminal complaint, a police officer responded to a bar in Portage around 11:43 p.m. Oct. 31 with a report of a gunshot wound. The victim reported being shot in the leg by someone named Josh.
At the hospital, the victim told police he got into a physical altercation with Travers outside after he went outside to put something in a car. He said Travers began punching toward him while making a threatening statement, and he grabbed Travers' shoulders and asked what was wrong with him. They grabbed each other and pushed each other to the ground.
Support Local Journalism
The victim said he tried to help Travers up, but Travers said he would bust a cap in the victim. He told police he heard a clicking sound that sounded like a round being put into a chamber before trying to flee. The victim then heard a loud popping noise and felt pain.
"Damn bro, you shot me," the victim reported saying before he fell to the ground.
According to the complaint, a cab driver told police he was parked close to the incident when Travers approached him and seemed to be in a rush to get out of the area. The cab driver said Travers asked him for a ride, but he told Travers that he couldn't accept rides because of what happened. The driver also told police that Travers asked him if he had heard any gunshots, and he told Travers he should walk home.
The search warrant indicates that the victim identified Travers as a Facebook friend and the boss of one of his friends. Police executed the search warrant at Travers' home in Portage. Travers was taken into custody and police located a pair of pants with blood on it in his bedroom.
A Portage police officer reported that Travers told him he was at the bar and was "pretty gone," in reference to how much he had to drink.
A Columbia County jail staff member reported Travers told him that he didn't remember what happened that night or how he got home.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.