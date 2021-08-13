2020 Baraboo grad first to perform in Kids From Wisconsin in over 30 years

Playing trumpet, Charlie Watson is the first Baraboo High School graduate in more than three decades to perform in Kids From Wisconsin, a statewide troupe with its final show Sunday in Madison.
“It’s pretty amazing,” he said of what it’s like to be one of the “Kids.” “It’s a lot of work — it’s pretty fast-paced and we play a lot of shows — but it’s been a super great experience.”
The 19-year-old son of Glen and Megan Watson, who live just outside of Baraboo in Portage, attended the Baraboo School District and graduated with the class of 2020. He took piano lessons through elementary school before starting to learn trumpet in sixth grade, he said.
Though he participated in a few music productions with the Baraboo Theatre Guild when he was younger, Watson said he wasn’t very interested in music until the Jack Young Middle School band program got him “hooked.” At BHS, he played in the pit orchestra for musicals “On the Town” in 2019 and “Freaky Friday,” which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic just before its opening weekend.
He auditioned and was selected to perform with Kids From Wisconsin in 2020 as one of the state’s 36 “most talented young adults” — 14 of whom, including Watson, make up the show’s band — according to Executive Director Michael Sander. The pandemic also stymied their 2020 performances.
Getting shut down again “was kind of a let-down,” Watson said, but participants were still able to participate in Zoom rehearsals once a month, learning the music for this year’s show over a longer period than usual. “That was honestly kind of nice.”
For the last two weeks of June, the Kids were housed at Wisconsin Lutheran College where they practiced about 12 hours each day, Sander said in an email. They took the “Live! In Living Color” show on tour across the state from July through August and are now finishing twice daily performances at the Wisconsin State Fair, according to the KFW website.
“It is an educational, performance and career building opportunity,” Sander said. “The best part is these kids will be friends for life because they are a family.”
The last “Kid” from Baraboo was Michael Etzwiler, who joined the troupe in 1988, according to Sander. There were three other Baraboo participants in the ’80s, following a hot streak of five in the 1970s that started with Dave SaLoutos — current Circus World ringmaster — in 1975.
Sander said the trumpet section, comprising Watson and three other players, “is dynamic and an audience favorite” this year.
“Charlie Watson is an amazing trumpet player,” he said, adding the Baraboo alumnus “has grown, not only as a musician, but a performer. Along with the entire band his personality shines through, especially in the band features when he is front and center.”
Watson said he appreciates those features, when the instrumentalists get to showcase the kind of choreography typically left to singers. In a Cirque du Soleil medley at the end, Watson said he gets to jump on a trampoline and do stunts while playing his trumpet. “It’s super fun,” he said.
He’s “so happy” to be part of something like Kids From Wisconsin, especially after so many COVID cancelations, Watson said.
The final show is from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, beginning with a community arts spotlight presented by KFW. “Live! In Living Color” will start at 6:30 p.m.
Watson will be going into his second year at Northern Illinois University this fall, pursuing a music performance degree in jazz studies. His goal, Watson said, is to become a recording artist, writing and playing music professionally.
