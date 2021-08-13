2020 Baraboo grad first to perform in Kids From Wisconsin in over 30 years

He auditioned and was selected to perform with Kids From Wisconsin in 2020 as one of the state’s 36 “most talented young adults” — 14 of whom, including Watson, make up the show’s band — according to Executive Director Michael Sander. The pandemic also stymied their 2020 performances.

Getting shut down again “was kind of a let-down,” Watson said, but participants were still able to participate in Zoom rehearsals once a month, learning the music for this year’s show over a longer period than usual. “That was honestly kind of nice.”

For the last two weeks of June, the Kids were housed at Wisconsin Lutheran College where they practiced about 12 hours each day, Sander said in an email. They took the “Live! In Living Color” show on tour across the state from July through August and are now finishing twice daily performances at the Wisconsin State Fair, according to the KFW website.

“It is an educational, performance and career building opportunity,” Sander said. “The best part is these kids will be friends for life because they are a family.”