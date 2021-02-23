2020 Beaver Dam High School grads kick start entrepreneurship with new business

“I wanted to take a year off and figure out what I wanted to do,” Stofflet said. “This came up and it was the perfect opportunity.”

The opportunity seemed like a better deal than going into debt for school, Bowman said. With the help of family and friends, the gym was redesigned and decorated in just five days to be opened on Feb. 8.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both Stofflet and Bowman had been studying fitness concepts while taking classes during high school and they both have worked at completing certifications in order to best serve the clients that walk into the gym.

“We both have been training people for the last six years,” Bowman said.

The idea behind the gym is a personal training experience where each client is met with to look over goals, concerns and history before entering a program.

It may include taking classes or a personal training program.

“We want to change lives for the better,” Bowman said. “We want to get to as many people as we can and show them what fitness can do for their lives.”

The gym includes people of all ages working towards a common goal without egos that can be seen in some other places, Bowman said.