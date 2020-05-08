2020 Sauk County Fair has been canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Sauk County Agricultural Society has canceled the 2020 Sauk County Fair that had been scheduled for July 6-12 at the fairgrounds in Baraboo.

In a press release, the society said it consulted with the city of Baraboo emergency management before making the decision. It cited the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the cancellation.

"The need to socially distance, is quite possibly the exact opposite of the purpose of the fair," said board president Scott Zirzow.

The society also considered the economic effects of the pandemic.

"Many of our sponsors, exhibitors, volunteers and community members are experiencing financial hardship due to the current situation. We felt as a board it was unfair for us to ask for more during this time to sponsor and participate in this event," Zirzow said.

He said the Society is in good shape financially, but recognized there was some risk of going forward with a fair and then having to cancel at a closer date.

Zirzow, who lives across the street from the fairgrounds, said he has been part of the fair since he was 14 and he is now in his mid-50s.