2021 could be another big year for camping in Columbia, Sauk counties

She described it as a “whirlwind” of action since closing on the sale of the campground last month.

“We’re planning an expansion of 34 new hookups with water/sewer and electric,” Lea Ann said. “We’re also planning to switch some tent sites over to hook up sites.”

Camping has changed over the years with less people going just with a tent and more choosing travel trailers and large recreational vehicles.

Lea Ann added that Skillet Creek is just north of Devil's Lake State Park and they have space open throughout the summer. They have tent and hook up sites available to reserve and later this summer they will be adding cabins.

“We will also be adding more activities like a Friday night movie and some more stuff for kids on Saturday,” Lea Ann said. “But we also recognize there is a need to balance it with nature. People count on how quiet it can be at times. That is why we’ve built a loop trail to give that nature balance.”

The DNR is expecting a busy camping season.

“It will be very, very busy. Right now, this spring, we’ve seen big increases in occupancy,” Pedretti said. He said last weekend the state park campsites were 83% occupied, which is similar to last year, but in 2019 that weekend was 46% occupied.