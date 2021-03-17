$20K DONATED FOR CHS SCHOLARSHIP
A new amusement park could develop in Wisconsin Dells but it will need further approval from the city and state before construction can start.
Reckless homicide charges are being sought against a Portage man after a man died Friday at the Ridge Motor Inn, 2900 New Pinery Road in Portage.
Proposed changes to Columbia County Board policies are causing concern among some former board supervisors, who see them as concentrating too …
A Baraboo woman was recently charged with six felony counts of theft after being accused of stealing nearly $133,000 from her former employer.
An investigation is underway after law enforcement found two people dead during a welfare check in Lyndon.
Officials agreed Tuesday to a deferred prosecution agreement for a Portage woman charged with asking children for sexual favors in exchange fo…
An outdoor beer garden and brewery could come to fruition in Wisconsin Dells.
JANESVILLE—Dorothy Wiese, age 85, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville.
A man was charged with attempted homicide following an assault at Columbia County Correctional late last year.
A small delay marked the beginning of a planned project overhauling two major roadways in Portage after a sinkhole measuring roughly 4 feet in…