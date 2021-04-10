$3.2 million donated to Baraboo Public Library fior expansion

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, the original start date has been shifted to early June. It was originally slated to begin this week, but a delay in getting the $6 million USDA loan approval through the city meant they couldn’t choose a contractor as quickly as planned, Bergin said. Once it is approved, they can hire a contractor and they will have a more detailed timeline for the project.

The later beginning should not affect the finishing time scheduled for September 2022. The library has to seek bids from potential contractors like any other government entity, Bergin said, and planners remain confident they can secure a competitive price based on other projects within the region. They should have a contractor hired within the next two months.

Whyte said the check from the foundation was the culmination of an investment from a donation made by resident Juanita Schadde of $2.5 million in October 2019 and a $100,000 donation from the W.R. and Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation that was given to the library in January. By investing that money for the library during a year beneficial to investment, the amount held by the foundation increased by more than $680,000.

“It gave them an opportunity to have some outside help with their investment management,” Whyte said. “We were successful and partly lucky. The market has been kind to us in the last year.”