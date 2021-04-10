$3.2 million donated to Baraboo Public Library fior expansion

The Baraboo Public Library saw a return on donations from well-known families Friday when board members accepted a check for more than $3.2 million from the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin.
The foundation, formerly known as the Greater Sauk Community Foundation, is a nonprofit organization which helps other nonprofits, in part by investing funds for growth.
Executive Director Robin Whyte said the foundation was glad to aid the library because of its importance to city residents.
“That’s why we’re here,” Whyte said. “To serve the communities in this area and ultimately to improve the quality of life for everybody. We think libraries are a pretty key part of quality of life here.”
Library Director Jessica Bergin said planners will now begin using a portion of the money they have been gathering for more than a year on the planned library expansion project.
“As we’re starting to hire contractors, we’re actually going to have to start spending money,” Bergin said. “The (Community Development Authority) will be holding all the funds and we’re paying the bills through them. This check will go to them as the first deposit on the building.”
The check, handed over in both big and regular sized varieties by Whyte and foundation board president Laura Stanek during a brief meeting Friday at the Baraboo Public Library, will help the library board begin its more than $10 million expansion project.
However, the original start date has been shifted to early June. It was originally slated to begin this week, but a delay in getting the $6 million USDA loan approval through the city meant they couldn’t choose a contractor as quickly as planned, Bergin said. Once it is approved, they can hire a contractor and they will have a more detailed timeline for the project.
The later beginning should not affect the finishing time scheduled for September 2022. The library has to seek bids from potential contractors like any other government entity, Bergin said, and planners remain confident they can secure a competitive price based on other projects within the region. They should have a contractor hired within the next two months.
Whyte said the check from the foundation was the culmination of an investment from a donation made by resident Juanita Schadde of $2.5 million in October 2019 and a $100,000 donation from the W.R. and Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation that was given to the library in January. By investing that money for the library during a year beneficial to investment, the amount held by the foundation increased by more than $680,000.
“It gave them an opportunity to have some outside help with their investment management,” Whyte said. “We were successful and partly lucky. The market has been kind to us in the last year.”
The expansion project will not only add to the existing blueprint by 22,000 square feet, it will also upgrade the current 14,000 square feet, which has not seen any substantial renovation since 1982. Plans include finishing the first phase, which is the construction of the new space east of the library, in May 2022. The second phase of upgrading current space will begin once the expansion section is opened to the public.
As a condition of the Schadde donation, the library will also be renamed once the project is finished to the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library. Juanita Schadde said the change was to commemorate the longstanding Schadde family name in Baraboo. Wealthy industrialist Andrew Carnegie funded and designed thousands of libraries throughout the early 20th century, including the Baraboo library, which was opened in 1903.
