3 interstate crashes cause Columbia County, State Patrol injuries, driver fatalities

Traffic was rerouted early Friday along northbound lanes of Interstate 90/94/39 after multiple crashes, two of which police say were the result of inattentive driving as emergency responders worked at the site of the first.

“These accidents have resulted in numerous injuries and fatalities,” according to a statement released by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. “We want to remind everyone to slow down and be cautious when driving through an accident scene.”

The first crash, according to information released by Wisconsin State Patrol, happened along the interstate near Lodi at Highway 60. At about 4 a.m., officers were called to an accident where one semi-trailer reportedly crashed into the back of the other.

As work was being done at the scene, about an hour later, “a straight truck piled into the first crash scene,” according to the State Patrol. The second accident caused a Columbia County Highway Department worker serious injuries. Two troopers also suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries; all three were taken to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment. A State Patrol vehicle was massively damaged.