3 interstate crashes cause Columbia County, State Patrol injuries, driver fatalities

Traffic was rerouted early Friday along northbound lanes of Interstate 90/94/39 after multiple crashes, two of which police say were the result of inattentive driving as emergency responders worked at the site of the first.
“These accidents have resulted in numerous injuries and fatalities,” according to a statement released by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. “We want to remind everyone to slow down and be cautious when driving through an accident scene.”
The first crash, according to information released by Wisconsin State Patrol, happened along the interstate near Lodi at Highway 60. At about 4 a.m., officers were called to an accident where one semi-trailer reportedly crashed into the back of the other.
As work was being done at the scene, about an hour later, “a straight truck piled into the first crash scene,” according to the State Patrol. The second accident caused a Columbia County Highway Department worker serious injuries. Two troopers also suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries; all three were taken to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment. A State Patrol vehicle was massively damaged.
According to both agencies, yet another accident resulted in injuries and fatalities around 6:45 a.m. “as northbound traffic was queuing due to the earlier crashes,” per a statement from State Patrol. Near County Highway K, a semi-trailer “traveling at highway speeds created a chain-reaction crash involving at least seven vehicles,” including two semis, a dump truck and four passenger vehicles.
Information on the number of fatalities and injury status had not yet been released as of 2 p.m. Friday.
An alternate route was established to account for closure of the two northbound lanes at Highway 60. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced the interstate was reopened around 11 a.m. and told the public to “please be safe and slow down.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.