3 more Wisconsin prisoners die from COVID-19, DOC reports

Three more Wisconsin prisoners have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19-related inmate deaths in the state prison system up to 14, the state Department of Corrections reported Wednesday.

DOC also reported 205 new COVID-19 infections among inmates Wednesday, which brings the total cases since the pandemic began up to 8,668 and active cases up to 897 across all prison facilities.

Prisoner deaths are recorded by DOC as COVID-19-related if a local medical examiner or coroner confirms that the virus was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death.

More prisoners may have died from COVID-19, but they won’t be added to DOC’s data dashboard until the medical examiner confirms it.

Also not included in DOC's death total are inmates who may have died in county jail facilities, which are not run by the Department of Corrections.

DOC does not reveal which state prisons the deaths happened nor any demographic information about those who have died because of privacy concerns.