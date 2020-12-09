3 more Wisconsin prisoners die from COVID-19; federal prison also faces outbreak

The state Department of Corrections reported three more COVID-19-related inmate deaths Wednesday as the coronavirus continues to infect state, county and federal inmates in Wisconsin.

A total of 19 inmates have now died from COVID-19 in the Wisconsin prison system, according to DOC's data dashboard. Across DOC's more than 36 adult facilities and three juvenile facilities, there were 9,470 total cases and 1,155 active cases Wednesday.

DOC reports inmate deaths as COVID-19-related after a medical examiner or coroner confirms that the virus was an underlying cause or death or a significant condition that contributed to death — a determination that can take weeks or months.

Those who died in a county jail or federal prison in Wisconsin are not included in DOC's count.

No deaths have occurred so far in a COVID-19 outbreak at a federal prison in central Wisconsin, which has nearly 150 active cases.

Oxford Federal Correctional Institution, a medium-security facility in Adams County, had 146 infections among inmates Wednesday, up 46 cases from the previous day, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.