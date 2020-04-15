$30 million Columbus School District referendum passes

COLUMBUS – Voters in the Columbus School District approved a $30 million referendum April 7.
The results of the election were announced Monday with 1,879 voters in favor of the referendum and 1,095 voting against it. The mill rate is projected to increase by $1.62 per year for property owners in the district.
The referendum will make changes to the three buildings in Columbus School District. Columbus Elementary School was built in 1950 and had additions in 1954, 1994 and 2003. Columbus Middle School was built in 1910 with additions in 1964 and 1991. Columbus High School was built in 1957 with additions in 1964 and 1980.
Funds will be used to address the aging infrastructure including ADA accessibility, plumbing, heating/ventilation and electricity, Superintendent Annette Deuman said. In addition it will include an addition to the elementary school that will include a secure entrance, classrooms, a cafeteria/kitchen and two court gymnasium and renovations to bring third, fourth and fifth grade students back to the elementary school.
Columbus High School upgrades will include additions and renovations to improve the career tech ed, art, band/choir, library, cafeteria/kitchen and weight/fitness areas.
There will also be land purchased for future development of a school and outdoor athletic and recreation spaces, Deuman said.
The last time Columbus passed a referendum was 2007 for $700,000 to complete roof replacements, safety upgrades, capital maintenance and improvement projects.
The referendum follows three years of community-led facilities planning including community conversations, a community-wide survey, and the extensive efforts and recommendation of the community facilities advisory committee, Deuman said.
“The Columbus School District staff, administration, and school board extend a sincere appreciation to the community for their support and for exercising their right to vote during these unprecedented times,” Deuman said. The district extends a special thank you to the many engaged community members who served on the community facilities advisory committee. This referendum will have a significant impact on the district’s ability to continue serving and providing opportunities for students – and the community – for years to come.
“The last three and a half years have involved a community led process which provided a community solution for the future of the Columbus School District. Every step along the way, community members, staff, parents and students have been able to have a voice in identifying needs and solutions for the District. As we continue the facilities planning process, we will continue to provide the community and staff with a voice in the decision-making. We are excited for the future,” said Deuman.
In 2014, we listened to feedback from the community and started a long term visioning process involving the community, school board president Cindy Damm said. “The priorities established in the process will continue to guide this district. It’s very exciting to have support for facilities improvements to help move those priorities forward.”
Damm lost her position on the board on Tuesday. Travis Heiman, John Pearson who finished, and Lee Trask won seats on the Columbus School Board.
Design of the approved referendum work will begin immediately with upgrades at the middle school targeted for completion in August 2021 and the elementary and high school project aiming for completion in late summer/early fall 2022.
The district will share referendum progress at columbus.k12.wi.us/referendum2020. Questions can be emailed to referendum@columbus.k12.wi.us or directed to the district office at 920-350-0365.
