$30 million Columbus School District referendum passes

The last time Columbus passed a referendum was 2007 for $700,000 to complete roof replacements, safety upgrades, capital maintenance and improvement projects.

The referendum follows three years of community-led facilities planning including community conversations, a community-wide survey, and the extensive efforts and recommendation of the community facilities advisory committee, Deuman said.

“The Columbus School District staff, administration, and school board extend a sincere appreciation to the community for their support and for exercising their right to vote during these unprecedented times,” Deuman said. The district extends a special thank you to the many engaged community members who served on the community facilities advisory committee. This referendum will have a significant impact on the district’s ability to continue serving and providing opportunities for students – and the community – for years to come.