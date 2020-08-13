4-H groups in Baraboo, Portage adjust with virtual fairs, home activities

“We talked about it long and hard,” Wagner said. “Do you make it all virtual? Do you have all these sessions that the kids have to log into? And we decided that since kids did so much of their last part of school that way, we made each … educational activity complete with a lesson card and then the kit included the supplies to complete that activity,” making it more hands-on.

She said the clubs also are holding conversation forums for youths to talk with their peers about various topics, moderated by University of Wisconsin-Extension staff.

In Baraboo, Circus City 4-H Club General Leader Hilda Bos-Hantzsch has been sending hands-on programming for members to engage in at home. They photograph their work each month, emailing it to Bos-Hantzsch as evidence of being “present” for their usual meetings. She then compiles the photos into a monthly newsletter.

Members made and sent homemade cards in April, completed various activities on a bingo card in May and participated in the virtual fair in June and July. About 25, three-quarters of the club’s active members, have been participating consistently, according to Bos-Hantzsch.