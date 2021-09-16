$40M proposed development near Devil's Lake includes local investors, developer says

“I want to hear the coyotes at night, want to hear the birds, and I’m sure that there are migratory birds that come through this area back in here. Once they build that all up, they’ll be gone. They just don’t think of those things,” Manthey said.

He said several of his neighbors were gone at the time the meeting was held. That includes Matt Stieber, who said he’s lived there for the last two years since building a house but was on vacation at the end of August.

Vladimir Skurla said he found out about the project last week because he didn’t check the mail. While he lives in Chicago, Skurla said he spends around four days a week at his cabin near Devil’s Lake, renting it out the rest of the time. According to Sauk County land records, Skurla owns five properties in the Tranquility area.

Stieber and Skurla said they’re concerned about the additional traffic and noise that would come with such a large development.

Illinois resident Luke Gillen, 59, doesn’t live there yet, but he bought a parcel at the end of Cooper Court in 2008 with the intention of building a house for his retirement.

“That’s been the whole plan since I’ve been a little kid,” he said, “and it’s going to break my heart, now that I’m this close, if this turns into a zoo.”