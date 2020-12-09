50 more gifts needed by Monday for Portage program to give them out by Christmas

With Christmas just over two weeks away, the Portage Area Caring Tree program is calling on the community to help it clear the final hurdle.

Organizer Vickie Greenwold said it’s “crunch time” again with roughly 50 tags still available at six local banks. They describe items that people can purchase, gift wrap and return with the tag to Associated Bank in Portage by Monday, so Caring Tree volunteers can distribute them to area children before Christmas.

“There’s still all those tags out there. We just need help,” Greenwold said.

The program typically brings gifts to about 500 local children each year, she said.

Its 30th year has been a little different than normal because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tags that would usually hang from Christmas trees in bank lobbies instead have to be requested through each bank’s drive-thru. Volunteer Liz Bellmore said the new method has been effective, but less so than having the visual reminder of a tree.

Still, Bellmore believes community members will step up again, as they always do.