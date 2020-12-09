50 more gifts needed by Monday for Portage program to give them out by Christmas

With Christmas just over two weeks away, the Portage Area Caring Tree program is calling on the community to help it clear the final hurdle.
Organizer Vickie Greenwold said it’s “crunch time” again with roughly 50 tags still available at six local banks. They describe items that people can purchase, gift wrap and return with the tag to Associated Bank in Portage by Monday, so Caring Tree volunteers can distribute them to area children before Christmas.
“There’s still all those tags out there. We just need help,” Greenwold said.
The program typically brings gifts to about 500 local children each year, she said.
Its 30th year has been a little different than normal because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tags that would usually hang from Christmas trees in bank lobbies instead have to be requested through each bank’s drive-thru. Volunteer Liz Bellmore said the new method has been effective, but less so than having the visual reminder of a tree.
Still, Bellmore believes community members will step up again, as they always do.
“The public has been amazing,” Bellmore said. “Our community supports this Caring Tree in ways that just amaze us, not only by taking the cards but making monetary donations so that we can fill in where there might be a need if tags don’t get picked up by the community.”
Their efforts are especially important this year, Bellmore said, with more people unemployed, unable to work and experiencing financial strain.
“We are there to just ensure that their child or children get to open something at Christmas -- that they have something under the tree for them to open that might be something they really want,” she said, adding, “There’s always a need... This year, that’s even more so the case.”
Tags are available from drive-thru windows at Summit Credit Union, Portage State Bank, U.S. Bank’s Northridge and downtown branches, BMO Harris Bank and Associated Bank in Portage. Greenwold said all gifts should be dropped off at Associated Bank to minimize contact between donors, bank employees and program volunteers. Community Bank of Portage is also collecting hats and mittens for the Caring Tree to distribute to children, she said.
Monetary donations can be sent to the Portage Area Caring Tree, P.O. Box 384, Portage, WI 53901.
