608 Nutrition brings healthy choices to Portage

The business saw support from the community almost immediately. Gaack said the Dells location had a lot of success so it seemed natural to bring a club to Portage.

“Requests were coming in to open another location and we decided Portage would be a good location,” Spink said.

Gaack and Spink pride themselves on the 608 Nutrition drinks being low in calories and sugar compared to other options on the market. But the pair didn’t stop with just nutritional drinks.

608 Nutrition offers specialty drinks but on the weekends they also hold workouts.

“Every Saturday we hold a fit camp. It’s a free workout for all activity levels,” Gaack said. “There’s no high endurance activities and all are welcome to join at 9 in the morning.”

Gaack and Spink often walk people through the simple menu. There are quite a few popular drinks that customers like the most.

“Strawberry cheesecake and birthday cake are very popular shake flavors,” Spink said of the shakes that contain 21 vitamins and minerals.