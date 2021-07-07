608 Nutrition brings healthy choices to Portage

A new shop is offering an alternative to energy drinks or coffee. 608 Nutrition opened in the Northridge Plaza on New Pinery Road. It offers protein shakes, energy teas and free community workouts.
The store is owned by Brittany Graack and Katelyn Spink. The pair met last summer and decided to open a location in Portage.
Graack has been working in the health and wellness business for six years and Spink worked in the health care industry before opening 608 Nutrition.
It features coloring books and crayons for kids and a seating area to drink a tea or shake.
“We offer healthy protein shakes and healthy energy in teas,” Gaack said. “These are great healthy alternatives to energy drinks you get at the gas station or as an alternative to coffee and it’s low in calories and sugar.”
Graack operates two other health clubs in the area, Wisco Nutrition in Wisconsin Dells and Ambition Nutrition in Madison.
The idea to open a health club in Portage came from Spink, originally from Pardeeville. They opened earlier this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was crazy opening in a pandemic, and it was scary,” Gaack said. “But we knew we had a good plan and knew we were going to change lives.”
The business saw support from the community almost immediately. Gaack said the Dells location had a lot of success so it seemed natural to bring a club to Portage.
“Requests were coming in to open another location and we decided Portage would be a good location,” Spink said.
Gaack and Spink pride themselves on the 608 Nutrition drinks being low in calories and sugar compared to other options on the market. But the pair didn’t stop with just nutritional drinks.
608 Nutrition offers specialty drinks but on the weekends they also hold workouts.
“Every Saturday we hold a fit camp. It’s a free workout for all activity levels,” Gaack said. “There’s no high endurance activities and all are welcome to join at 9 in the morning.”
Gaack and Spink often walk people through the simple menu. There are quite a few popular drinks that customers like the most.
“Strawberry cheesecake and birthday cake are very popular shake flavors,” Spink said of the shakes that contain 21 vitamins and minerals.
“The skittles flavor taste like the grape skittles and the starburst flavor tastes like the pink starburst. Those are some of the favorites for the teas,” Gaack said.
“People often say the tea tastes more like juice than it does like tea,” Gaack said. “That’s because it is a tea extract that we use.”
Gaack said the drinks are all under 250 calories and the energy drinks have the same energy as two cups of coffee without the caffeine jitters and crash that comes along with it.
“There has been a lot of great local support,” Spink said. She added they have received community support from area schools, hospitals and the Portage Chamber of Commerce.
“Sales are great,” Gaack said. “We have a lot of regulars and high school students stop by every morning before school or work.”