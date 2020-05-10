6th Gear outside Beaver Dam re-opens Saturday, plans to stay open after staging protest ride

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — The 6th Gear bar and restaurant outside Beaver Dam re-opened Saturday, against state orders keeping businesses closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and staged a protest ride to the State Capitol.

Restaurant owner Joel Posthuma led the call to re-open and marshaled a crowd of about 50 riders to Madison.

"We need to take our rights back," Posthuma said from the steps of the Capitol. "We need to open our doors. We need to show the state we can do this safely."

The restaurant, W7771 Highway 33 in the town of Beaver Dam, opened at 8 a.m. on Saturday for breakfast, opened again on Sunday and the plan is to stay open during the week.

"The take out isn't cutting it," Posthuma said."It doesn't pay the bills."

He has said that 6th Gear has yet to receive any aid, leaving the restaurant in a tricky financial situation.