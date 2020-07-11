7-year-old dies in drowning at La Valle water park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 7-year-old died after drowning at Chapparal Campground Splash Waterpark in rural La Valle, according to information released Saturday by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chip Meister provided information about the drowning in a news release. Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, deputies, Elroy Police officers, La Valle first responders and members of the Reedsburg Ambulance Service were called to the scene after a call reported a girl had been found in the water not breathing.

According to the release, life saving measures were begun immediately by people at the pool and continued as emergency personnel arrived.

The girl was taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison via MedFlight. She later died.

The water park, 212 State Highway 33, Wonewoc, has beach areas and allows paddle boards and paddle boats. There is also a dog pond, according to its social media site. A sign at the location notes that anyone using the park must sign a waiver and that swimmers do so at their own risk because there is no lifeguard on duty.

Authorities had not released the name of the girl as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

