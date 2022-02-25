 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$75,000 bond set of Milwaukee man who allegedly fired gun at girlfriend while driving in I41

  • 0
Dodge County Courts outside July 2018 wiscnews web only
DAILY CITIZEN FILE PHOTO

JUNEAU – A 45-year-old Milwaukee man was placed on a $75,000 cash bond Friday for charges related to allegedly hitting and firing a gun at his girlfriend while he was through Dodge County in I41.

Daniea Lanier is charged with felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, use or attempted force while intimidating a victim, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor count of operating firearm while intoxicated. If convicted of all the charges, Lanier could face up to 30 years in prison.

Daniea Lanier

LANIER

Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim issued condition of the bond that Lanier does not have contact or communication with the victim. He also may not have violent or abusive contact or communication with anyone. He shall not possess a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County deputy responded to a domestic incident complaint on Thursday around 10:45 a.m. on I-41 and Highway 49 in the town of Lomira.

The vehicle had been stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Washington County Sheriff’s Office on I-41 following a 911 call with no voice contact with the caller. Dispatch could hear a man saying he was going to kill the woman.

People are also reading…

The deputy interviewed the woman who said that the two had been dating for about two years and they were out for a drive. According to the complaint, she said that she began yelling at Lanier because of his driving habits and they started arguing. She said that he had hit her with a closed fist at one point and did so about five times. The woman said they were around Lomira when he had the gun out and was threatening to shoot her. At one point, the woman said Lanier shot at her but the bullet went in the glovebox. A bullet hole was seen on the glovebox door.

A 9mm pistol, a small amount of marijuana and two liquor bottles were found in the vehicle. Lanier spoke to officers but denied anything happening besides the argument and denied having a gun.

Lanier submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer test which resulted in the reading of .105. A second reading had shown a result of .074, and was taken about an hour later.

A preliminary hearing will be held on March 3.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deborah Susan (Gunderson) Kastner

Deborah Susan (Gunderson) Kastner

MAUSTON—Deborah Susan (Gunderson) Kastner, 69, of Mauston, WI. passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Mayo Health System Hospital in Eau Claire…

Betty J. Langer

Betty J. Langer

MAUSTON—Betty J. Langer, of Mauston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 10, 2022 just a few days short of her 89th birthday. She was…

Terry James Asberry

Terry James Asberry

MAUSTON—It is with a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Terry James Asberry, age 54, of Mauston, WI, former of Detroit, MI. Terry fought …

Chad Jarnigan

Chad Jarnigan

Chad Jarnagin was born to Tommy and Pat Jarnagin on May 19, 1972. Chad graduated to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Celebrati…

Frank D. Ristck, Jr.

Frank D. Ristck, Jr.

NECEDAH—Frank D. Ristick Jr., age 56, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Meriter Hospital in Madison. He was born on O…

Jerald "Jerry" Bell

Jerald "Jerry" Bell

BEAVER DAM - It is with great sadness that the family of Jerald "Jerry" Bell, age 77, announces his unexpected passing on Feb. 15, 2022, at Be…

Eli Oscar Dornfeld

Eli Oscar Dornfeld

JUNEAU—Our beloved Eli Oscar Dornfeld, at the age of 32, went to his heavenly home on February 18, 2022.

Jerome "Jerry" William Behnke

Jerome "Jerry" William Behnke

NEW LISBON—Jerome “Jerry” William Behnke, age 79 of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2022. He left this world in the arms of…

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia attacks Ukraine: Fighting on the streets of Kyiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News