88-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by pick up in Dodge County
88-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by pick up in Dodge County

Dodge County Sheriff
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TOWN OF TRENTON -- An 88-year-old bicyclist died Monday at UW Hospital after being struck by a pick up truck in the town of Trenton Sunday at 5:25 p.m.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a person was riding a bicycle south on East Rock River Road approaching the intersection with County Highway AW. The bicyclist entered the intersection in an attempt to turn left (south) on Highway AW and was struck by a pick up truck traveling east on AW.

The bicyclist was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital and then flown by Flight For Life to UW Hospital where the person died on Monday. 

The pick up truck driver was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner. Assisting at the scene were Waupun Fire Department, Flight for Life and Life Star EMS.

