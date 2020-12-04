911 calls for Devil's Lake up eightfold in last decade but almost half are hang-ups

Calls about Sauk County state parks to local authorities have skyrocketed in recent years, at least partially due to higher visitation but also to an influx in 911 hang-ups.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department logged 64 calls in 2010 regarding Devil’s Lake -- Wisconsin’s most popular state park -- according to data released to the News Republic through a records request. By 2020, calls had risen by almost 700% to 511 as of mid November.
Capt. James Hodges said the increase is not a drain on law enforcement or department resources.
“It’s not any issue whatsoever,” he said.
Though it’s not the state Department of Natural Resources’ dispatch center, county dispatchers log service calls for the DNR, Hodges said. When that happens, they contact local conservation wardens or park employees to respond. However, the sheriff’s office responds to situations outside of DNR boundaries, including when visitors park illegally after finding Devil’s Lake closed.
“We supplement what they do, and we only see a very, very small fraction of anything in there, because they do handle most everything in the park,” Hodges said of the DNR.
According to the DNR, its wardens responded to at least 471 calls for service at Devil’s Lake so far this year and 753 in 2019. The data, which the News Republic obtained through a second records request in November, doesn’t include calls that had to be logged outside of park boundaries due to poor connectivity, said Marcie Marquardt of the DNR.
Wardens, who enforce the law on DNR properties, responded to 11 calls at Devil’s Lake in 2017 before seeing that number jump to 545 in 2018. DNR records show similar -- though not as dramatic -- increases at the nearby Parfrey’s Glen and Pewits Nest state natural areas and Mirror Lake State Park near Lake Delton.
Mike Green, supervisor for the DNR’s seven full-time wardens and two part-time summer wardens in Sauk County, said he hasn’t noticed any trends in service calls -- just that they’ve increased because the number of park visitors has increased, both in normal years and because of the pandemic.
Hodges made the same observation, but noted he would have to look at their specific codes to know for sure why they’re up. “Anytime you have an increase in people, there’s going to be an increase in calls,” he said.
Attendance at Devil’s Lake rose by almost 53% from 2010 to 2018, going from an estimated 1.75 million visitors to 2.67 million, according to a DNR report. However, Sauk County records show a 291% increase in calls for the property over the same period.
By far, the most dramatic change came from the number of 911 calls where the caller hung up on dispatchers: Those incidents numbered three in 2010, 32 in 2018 and 220 this year. Some other calls (eight this year) included phone misuse, such as a child playing with it.
But the highest-profile incident this year was a stabbing Oct. 14 near the south shore that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Wauwatosa man. It is the only homicide at Devil's Lake that appears in the county's 10 years of data. The records show four other death investigations, not attributed to homicide, from 2017-19.
Traffic stops and citations account for the second largest jump in calls, going from one in 2010 to 42 in 2018. There were 33 this year.
Calls for a rescue remained in the low single digits from 2010 to 2016 before jumping to 12 in 2017, 18 in 2018 and 21 this year, and assistance requests went from seven to 26 from 2010 to 2020. Medical illnesses were attributed to 28 calls this year -- more than twice the number in 2010 -- after a peak of 33 in 2018.
The number of thefts reported vary slightly from year to year, ticking up to seven this year. Drug or fire investigation calls also increased slightly, from none most years to seven in the last two.
Hodges attributed this year’s jump to the effects of COVID-19 “100%.” The department hasn’t seen the same increase at other locations; in fact, he said, Sauk County dispatch’s overall call load is down this year because the usual special events and large gatherings were canceled.
Derrick Mayoleth, a local resident who owns Skillet Creek Media and blogs frequently about Devil’s Lake, agreed that the park was likely busier this year than normal, but said it probably wasn’t to the extent that people think.
“This year was mad. … Cars were lined up down the roads forever, people were sneaking around every corner. It was mad, so everybody was shocked by that in general,” including local residents, Mayoleth said.
But he doesn’t buy the idea that these problems were caused solely by a sudden influx in visitors. This year, the park limited capacity, blocking entrances so vehicles couldn’t enter once the parking lots filled to a certain extent. In previous years, people have been able to park on grassy areas when lots were full.
“Was all of this mess because all of a sudden our numbers were through the roof this year?” Mayoleth asked. “Or was all of this mess because we limited capacity for the first time in forever?”
According to DNR records, wardens have responded to an increasing number of calls every year from 2017 to 2019 about Devil’s Lake. Calls dipped this year, largely due to the agency temporarily halting its admissions sticker requirement due to COVID-19. If admission sticker calls were similar to the two years before, the overall numbers would have been roughly the same as last year.
Increases included calls about closed areas -- especially this year -- unsafe driving, animal complaints, injuries, camping, underage drinking, drug use and noise complaints. Wardens received two calls for a search and rescue this year, 23 for injuries and three for firearms. (Gun hunting is allowed in certain areas of the park.)
Mirror Lake
About 13 miles north of Devil’s Lake, Mirror Lake State Park contradicts the idea that more calls can be explained by an increase in visitors.
Calls to conservation wardens about Mirror Lake were more than 25 times higher in 2019 than just two years prior, yet fewer people visited Mirror Lake in 2019 than in 2017. The estimated 315,000 visits in 2019 represent a 4.5% decrease from 2017.
According to DNR records, there is no one reason why calls have increased over the last few years. Noise complaints, licensing, camping and “other” comprise the categories with the most significant changes. So far this year, the DNR received two calls for disorderly conduct at Mirror Lake, while the previous three years combined brought one.
In 2010, the sheriff’s department received 16 calls about Mirror Lake, spread out among 11 categories, including animal complaints, loud noises, reckless driving and requests for assistance. Callers reported one theft and two sexual assaults that year.
This year, Sauk County logged 64 calls for the property, quadruple the number from a decade earlier. Almost half of them were hang-ups, while the rest spread out among about 20 categories. Welfare checks and loud noises had the second and third most calls with five and four, respectively. Two callers reported thefts.
Pewits Nest and Parfrey’s Glen
Calls to Sauk County dispatch about Pewits Nest State Natural Area, a popular site for cliff jumping near Devil’s Lake, peaked in 2013 with 147, most of which were for parking violations. But after lowering in the following years, they jumped back up this year to 113 as of mid November.
DNR wardens received 27 calls for the property this year.
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board closed sections of Pewits Nest in 2017, citing public safety and degradation at the site, but some people ignored the change. Wardens responded to 25 calls for the area the following year, almost half about people being in a closed area, trespassing or visiting during closed hours, according to DNR records. Two were about disorderly conduct, two for drug use and two for injuries.
Hodges said the area’s popularity has grown in the last several years, triggering an increase in parking complaints that result in authorities ticketing or towing vehicles.
People continued to flout the rules when the DNR closed the entire property this year, along with Parfrey’s Glen -- and kept them closed even after reopening most state parks -- due to “unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism” and COVID-19 concerns. While such closures cause an uptick in parking complaints, Hodges said they aren’t a drain on Sauk County Sheriff’s Office resources.
Seventy-two of the 113 Pewits Nest calls to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department were about parking violations and 26 about trespassing, while 25 of the 27 calls to wardens regarded closed areas.
Dispatch received 40 calls about Parfrey’s Glen this year, including 15 for trespassing and 10 for parking violations. DNR wardens have responded to 55 calls there so far this year -- most about closed areas -- which is a drop from the previous two years, when most calls were about vehicle admission stickers.
Sheriff’s department records show a handful of thefts at both properties throughout the years. In 2018, the department logged a call regarding a criminal arrest at Parfrey’s Glen.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
