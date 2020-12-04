911 calls for Devil's Lake up eightfold in last decade but almost half are hang-ups

Hodges attributed this year’s jump to the effects of COVID-19 “100%.” The department hasn’t seen the same increase at other locations; in fact, he said, Sauk County dispatch’s overall call load is down this year because the usual special events and large gatherings were canceled.

Derrick Mayoleth, a local resident who owns Skillet Creek Media and blogs frequently about Devil’s Lake, agreed that the park was likely busier this year than normal, but said it probably wasn’t to the extent that people think.

“This year was mad. … Cars were lined up down the roads forever, people were sneaking around every corner. It was mad, so everybody was shocked by that in general,” including local residents, Mayoleth said.

But he doesn’t buy the idea that these problems were caused solely by a sudden influx in visitors. This year, the park limited capacity, blocking entrances so vehicles couldn’t enter once the parking lots filled to a certain extent. In previous years, people have been able to park on grassy areas when lots were full.

“Was all of this mess because all of a sudden our numbers were through the roof this year?” Mayoleth asked. “Or was all of this mess because we limited capacity for the first time in forever?”