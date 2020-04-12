A Columbus pastor's persepective: Easter has message for current times

With more doors closing under Gov. Tony Evers’ Stay Safe at Home order, our hope of Easter services, with extended family packing the pews, is no more—not this year.
That ruling bummed me out, as if someone had just cancelled Easter. Which of course, no one can do.
Then I realized this temporary blackout—30 days and counting—places us, in effect, in that indeterminate “Black Saturday” some 2000 years ago. That day ended up not good as we see “Good Friday” today, but bad, very bad to the first followers of Jesus. Hurt, dismay, and fear gripped them.
When Jesus died, nothing like Easter was expected or experienced to that point. Resurrection on the third day was prophesied by Jesus and believed by some, but soon forgotten when death settled in like a plague hitting home. To Jesus’ followers and mourners, the day immediately his death must have felt like an ill-defined back hole, a time to lie low, stay home, play it safe, let it all blow over. Believers were in self-imposed lock down. Big Brother and informants were watching. To venture out was risky, they could be exposed and die.
Sound eerily familiar?
Lent is a similar period of wait and see. Before now, Lent seemed fabricated—a contrived journey of 40 days where we undergo isolation, deprivation, self-discipline—as if life is an empty wilderness. As pastors, we get our flock to go along with Lent: To mourn, give up a sense of normalcy, take on new spiritual disciplines in their place, and trust God for tomorrow. But we’ve all read the book, we know how it ends. So most Lent observances were just pretend. Easter was on—regardless.
Not anymore.
Back when the disciples lost sight of their Master and promised Messiah, they could not see Easter coming. On that darkest of Fridays that we now call “good”—Easter Sunday was a buried hope. Like Jesus’ disciples, we cannot see ahead, either. Indeed, most Americans now live in a state of lock down and fear.
The Saturday in between Good Friday and Easter Sunday is where most of us live. We pray for help or healing. Saturday comes in between what just happened and the blessed turn of events we hope for.
So, what happened on Saturday of Holy Week in Jesus’ story?
Nothing. Saturday “in between” has no name, the day of God’s silence, when nothing happened. But with Bible in hand and the hindsight of history, we have the broader perspective of what would happen.
That buried hope of those first disciples turned into a blessed hope. That dreadful Friday and mournful Saturday became the necessary prelude to Jesus’ hour of vindication on Easter Sunday, for later Ascension to glory, for the Holy Spirit at Pentecost and for the Second Coming of Christ.
Likewise, only when we step back from the current pandemic, economic shutdown, cancelled services and other dark times, can we see what more there is to see. From the viewpoint of faith, we’ll get through days of mounting death tolls and job losses. On “Saturday”—and each unstructured day home from work feels like a Saturday—we still have God.
Though Holy Week—from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday—will not be celebrated in our sanctuaries this year, nothing will stop Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem and his bursting forth from the tomb. Nothing.
Meanwhile, daily, we live into the Easter reality. It’s hard to see God’s renewing, redeeming, and sanctifying activity as it’s ongoing. But because we see what God did in history, we believe God redeems our suffering and lost Fridays. We know God renews our never-ending Saturdays and hope buried in earth below. God will bring about an Easter-like tomorrow.
Weeks from now, we’ll rejoice that God has sustained us through this extended Lenten Journey, through death to resurrection of hope.
The Rev. Dietrich Gruen is a pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, 157 N. Spring St., Columbus, and the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Randolph. Email dgruen@chorus.net to reach him.
