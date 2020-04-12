A Columbus pastor's persepective: Easter has message for current times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With more doors closing under Gov. Tony Evers’ Stay Safe at Home order, our hope of Easter services, with extended family packing the pews, is no more—not this year.

That ruling bummed me out, as if someone had just cancelled Easter. Which of course, no one can do.

Then I realized this temporary blackout—30 days and counting—places us, in effect, in that indeterminate “Black Saturday” some 2000 years ago. That day ended up not good as we see “Good Friday” today, but bad, very bad to the first followers of Jesus. Hurt, dismay, and fear gripped them.

When Jesus died, nothing like Easter was expected or experienced to that point. Resurrection on the third day was prophesied by Jesus and believed by some, but soon forgotten when death settled in like a plague hitting home. To Jesus’ followers and mourners, the day immediately his death must have felt like an ill-defined back hole, a time to lie low, stay home, play it safe, let it all blow over. Believers were in self-imposed lock down. Big Brother and informants were watching. To venture out was risky, they could be exposed and die.

Sound eerily familiar?