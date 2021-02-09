A family tradition continues as McKinney's changes hands after 34 years

After 34 years, the family-owned McKinney’s in downtown Mauston is changing hands. Taking over for Doug Wells is his daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and David Randall.

Wells worked at McKinney’s for three and a half years before taking over as owner in 1987 from the McKinney family. Three years later his daughter, Jenny, started working in the store after school, and now she will take over Wells’ role.

“I learned everything from my parents,” Jenny Randall said.

Wells is looking forward to his retirement but also to seeing what the Randalls can do with the store.

“One of the reasons (for retirement) is that I’m 70, the other is I think it’s great to have new innovation in retail,” Wells said. “You need to adapt to current ideas, and have new ideas to move towards the future.”

The decision to retire was made easier due to Jenny and David Randall’s interest in the business as they “carry on the tradition of family,” and Wells' ability to rest easily knowing the city supports the business.

“As an owner, my wife and I could not have asked for better employees or community support,” Wells said.

