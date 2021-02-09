A family tradition continues as McKinney's changes hands after 34 years

After 34 years, the family-owned McKinney’s in downtown Mauston is changing hands. Taking over for Doug Wells is his daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and David Randall.
Wells worked at McKinney’s for three and a half years before taking over as owner in 1987 from the McKinney family. Three years later his daughter, Jenny, started working in the store after school, and now she will take over Wells’ role.
“I learned everything from my parents,” Jenny Randall said.
Wells is looking forward to his retirement but also to seeing what the Randalls can do with the store.
“One of the reasons (for retirement) is that I’m 70, the other is I think it’s great to have new innovation in retail,” Wells said. “You need to adapt to current ideas, and have new ideas to move towards the future.”
The decision to retire was made easier due to Jenny and David Randall’s interest in the business as they “carry on the tradition of family,” and Wells' ability to rest easily knowing the city supports the business.
“As an owner, my wife and I could not have asked for better employees or community support,” Wells said.
Now that he’s retired, Wells says he plans to be available to customers as a consultant on an appointment basis, but he is hoping to take some time to hunt in the mountains of British Colombia once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control and the borders reopen.
Jenny and her husband, David, officially closed on the property in January. Like Wells they are keeping the name, and they plan on keeping things around the business mostly the same, offering the same products and services such as window treatments, wall treatments, home décor, custom wood doors, interior design and flooring.
“We cover everything but furniture,” David Randall said, referring to McKinney’s and the "sister store" Carpets to Go, also owned by the Randalls. “We want to be that one stop in town for all your needs.”
Jenny Randall said the business offers a price match guarantee, free estimates, free consultations and free delivery.
The Randalls plan to continue offering “excellent service” and a family and community based atmosphere, aided in part by their Mauston roots and their own children: Conner, 18; Reagan, 16; and Hudson, 12.
To that end, the Randalls are heavily involved in community service and fundraising for various projects around the area. They have raised money for Mauston High School, Habitat for Humanity, and have raised over $43,000 for JDRF, formally known as The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The cause is personal for the Randalls as both Jenny and Reagan Randall have been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
“We were born and raised in Mauston… and we’ve had so much help from the community” Jenny Randall said. “We want to give back because we were given so much.”
As for the possibility of their children continuing the family business one day, Jenny Randall says she would support them “if that’s what they choose.” In the meantime, the children help out around the store, much like Jenny Randall did when she was in school and her father had recently taken over.
For more information, visit mckinneyshomedecorating.com or call 608-847-6069.
