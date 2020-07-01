A hard look at costs: Waupun council anticipates 2021 budget shortfalls

WAUPUN – It’s not unusual for a city to start planning next year’s budget in July.
What is unusual is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waupun city government has been anticipating spending reductions ever since the arrival of the coronavirus in March. With a projected 2021 drop in income of 7 percent —in excess of $400,000— city leaders are looking at how to make up the difference.
Mayor Julie Nickel presented her views on the future.
“We’re going to have to take away some services from our citizens because we don’t have the staff to keep up,” she said. “When staff gives you the ability to find extra revenue — like the wheel tax — we shut down right away. We have to start looking at other revenue, and it’s going to hurt. In the end if you’re going to expect the services that the city of Waupun is expected to deliver, then we’re either going to have to cut back on those services or find other revenue.”
She asked council members to share their thoughts, with some disagreeing with her view.
Nancy Vanderkin suggested a meeting be held with department heads to get their input first.
“I feel we need to take better care of our employees,” Vanderkin said. “I’ve never been a favorite for saying that, but that’s how I feel. I don’t think we have anything to complain about, other than we’re short of funds.”
Ryan Mielke suggested the schedule for police vehicle replacements be suspended or re-examined, along with delays of street projects, beautification projects and enhancements at the Aquatic Center.
Bobbie Vossekuil said, “I can’t see any big deficits in the city that are hurting at this time. I think we’re great."
City Administrator Kathy Schlieve said a strong focus on financials is needed.
“We absolutely need to look at and update our priorities,” she said. "We are looking at a very conservative budget, and if we feel we need an increase we will provide the justification for that increase and take your feedback on that. Julie is correct: Reductions are not the only way to solve the issue. Gaining revenue, however, can be an important part of this process.”
Jason Westphal questioned whether any studies are planned for the future, since the recently completed housing, wage and facilities studies may now be put on hold. He referred to the wage study as “$60,000 down the crapper.”
Schlieve said the studies have been valuable and will be valid into the future. She said the wage study cost $10,000.
There are no studies budgeted for 2021.
Westphal said the city would be hard pressed to compete with the private sector, or public sector employers in larger cities.
“Part of this is that we have to deal with what’s in front of us and know that some things we can’t change,” he said. “We are who we are.”
A debate on wages followed, with City Attorney Dan Vande Zande denying the conclusion that the city cannot get the best people because of lower wages.
“If you listen to this discussion you’d think that somehow we’re getting substandard workers because we can’t offer a competitive wage, and I’d like to dispel that myth. We have some of the best people," he said.
Options for gaining revenue and/or reducing costs will be presented at upcoming meetings.
