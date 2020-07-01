A hard look at costs: Waupun council anticipates 2021 budget shortfalls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN – It’s not unusual for a city to start planning next year’s budget in July.

What is unusual is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waupun city government has been anticipating spending reductions ever since the arrival of the coronavirus in March. With a projected 2021 drop in income of 7 percent —in excess of $400,000— city leaders are looking at how to make up the difference.

Mayor Julie Nickel presented her views on the future.

“We’re going to have to take away some services from our citizens because we don’t have the staff to keep up,” she said. “When staff gives you the ability to find extra revenue — like the wheel tax — we shut down right away. We have to start looking at other revenue, and it’s going to hurt. In the end if you’re going to expect the services that the city of Waupun is expected to deliver, then we’re either going to have to cut back on those services or find other revenue.”

She asked council members to share their thoughts, with some disagreeing with her view.

Nancy Vanderkin suggested a meeting be held with department heads to get their input first.