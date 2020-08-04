A historic start to the week in Dodge County courts

JUNEAU — Kristine Snow was sworn in as a Dodge County Circuit Court judge outside of the courthouse on Monday morning becoming the first female judge in Dodge County history.
Snow as sworn in by Dodge County Presiding Judge Brian Pfitzinger at the beginning of the day with court staff and her family in attendance as she put on her robe on for the first time.
Pfitzinger said it is a rare honor to become a judge and fondly mentioned retiring judge Steven Bauer for how he treated everyone with respect in his courtroom.
Snow said it was only 100 years ago when women were even able to vote in the United States. The 19th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 18, 1920.
“I am honored to be the first woman judge in Dodge County,” Snow said. “I couldn’t have done this without everyone.”
It was not just women who voted for Snow and she said she understood the importance of justice for all.
“I am honored to join the other three judges on the bench in Dodge County and I want to thank my family,” said Snow, who attended the ceremony with her husband Todd, and daughters Alaina Snow, 16, and Shelby Rinehart, 11.
Snow will spend time in the courtroom of Pfitzinger before attending judicial college the third week in September.
Snow, a native of Columbus, began her legal career after graduating from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1992 and started working at the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in Waukesha. Prior to being elected judge, Snow was part of a law firm in Waupun with her husband Todd Snow.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
