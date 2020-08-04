A historic start to the week in Dodge County courts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU — Kristine Snow was sworn in as a Dodge County Circuit Court judge outside of the courthouse on Monday morning becoming the first female judge in Dodge County history.

Snow as sworn in by Dodge County Presiding Judge Brian Pfitzinger at the beginning of the day with court staff and her family in attendance as she put on her robe on for the first time.

Pfitzinger said it is a rare honor to become a judge and fondly mentioned retiring judge Steven Bauer for how he treated everyone with respect in his courtroom.

Snow said it was only 100 years ago when women were even able to vote in the United States. The 19th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 18, 1920.

“I am honored to be the first woman judge in Dodge County,” Snow said. “I couldn’t have done this without everyone.”

It was not just women who voted for Snow and she said she understood the importance of justice for all.

“I am honored to join the other three judges on the bench in Dodge County and I want to thank my family,” said Snow, who attended the ceremony with her husband Todd, and daughters Alaina Snow, 16, and Shelby Rinehart, 11.