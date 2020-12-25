A look back at some 2020 Daily Register headlines you may have missed

Pandemic and politics dominated news coverage around the world in 2020, including locally.

While the Daily Register staff wrote more than 100 articles about the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with an article Feb. 13 about how local health care facilities were preparing, the staff also covered many other topics of interest throughout the year.

We pledge to keep bringing critical information to readers about COVID-19, but here are some of the other top news of 2020 that can be found at portagedailyregister.com.

New leaders

The year started and ended with leadership changes in local government.