A look back at some 2020 News Republic headlines you may have missed

Pandemic and politics dominated news coverage around the world in 2020, including locally.
While the News Republic staff wrote more than 100 articles about the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with an article Feb. 13 about how local health care facilities were preparing, the staff also covered many other topics of interest throughout the year.
We pledge to keep bringing critical information to readers about COVID-19, but here are some of the other top news of 2020 that can be found at baraboonewsrepublic.com.
County government turmoil
Sauk County government began the year in turmoil, but put some of the issues to rest following the April election, which was conducted just as the COVID-19 pandemic had ramped up. County Board incumbents were drubbed with 9 of 13 losing their seats including Board Chairman Peter Vedro.
When the board reorganized, Tim McCumber of Merrimac was selected chairman. McCumber almost immediately proposed changes to the county government structure, which the board approved on June 15. The new structure created a county administrator position which was subsequently filled in September with the hiring of Brent Miller, who had previously been administrative coordinator in Shawano County.
The county board also resolved longstanding disputes involving the Sauk County Corporation Counsel's office. Former Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson had been suspended after he asked for an investigation into misconduct by various county officials. That investigation request was rejected by the Wisconsin Attorney General's Office. Olson also lost a suit against the county ending his employment and any opportunity to further investigate alleged misconduct by elected officials.
Sauk County Public Health Officer Tim Lawther resigned in October citing a lack of support from elected officials for efforts to fight the pandemic. McCumber said he didn't know of any specific action the county board took that prompted the resignation, though the board had decided in July that it could not mandate wearing masks.
Leadership changes
Mayor Mike Palm announced he would not seek a fourth term in office this spring. Palm was elected in 2012 and said "nobody should serve forever." Voters will choose a new mayor in April.
Baraboo had three city administrators this year, after Kennie Downing resigned in June, six months into the job. Downing was replaced by former administrator Ed Geick who filled in until the city hired Casey Bradley in November. Bradley was previously the Adams County administrator and has ties to Baraboo.
Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller announced at the end of November that she will leave at the end of the school year for a position with a private consulting firm. Mueller has been district administrator since 2015, overseeing a photo controversy that reached an international audience and issues with staff turnover and student behavior.
Baraboo native Jim Carter, previously Devil’s Lake State Park’s assistant superintendent, took the role of property supervisor at the end of August after former superintendent Steve Schmelzer left this spring for a higher position with the state Department of Natural Resources.
Caleb Johnson was hired as chief and EMS director by the Baraboo District Ambulance Service Commission during a meeting Oct. 5. Johnson started with the service 12 years ago, serving more than five years as a captain. He is a licensed critical care paramedic.
Progress made
The brand new gym and commons space at Jack Young Middle School are almost ready to open, while other spaces progress on a daily basis. They are part of a $41.7 million renovation and addition approved by voters in 2019. Work will continue on the remaining portions of the project in 2021 and is expected to be complete by next fall. A much smaller, but well-timed project is the outdoor learning space at Gordon L. Willson Elementary School, which also made progress this fall.
Baraboo District Ambulance Service stabilized in 2020 after creation of a transition committee in January. The service learned in 2019 that a faulty billing process had caused losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue. The service wrote off more than $400,000 in August, the first of more than one set of write-offs, at the recommendation of a billing company it had hired in April to help resolve the issues. In November, the BDAS reached an agreement to move in to space at the Baraboo Fire Department, potentially saving money, increasing cooperation and allowing the sale of its former headquarters. City officials are working toward the construction of a new building to house both agencies.
The groundbreaking ceremony for Culver Community Park in Prairie du Sac took place Oct. 10, marking the beginnings of a planned park and sports complex to be set between Sauk Prairie Road and Broadway Street, near Sauk Prairie Hospital. The village board approved a $2.1 million purchase of the property in December, while construction of the complex itself is estimated to cost around $12 million.
Crime
Authorities searching for the suspect in the stabbing death of 24-year-old John Craig Schmutzer said in November they believe he was the victim of a random act. Schmutzer, of Wauwatosa, was killed from multiple stab wounds Oct. 14 near the south shore of Devil’s Lake State Park. Despite the violent, daytime attack, authorities say Wisconsin's most popular state park remains safe.
Amber M. Lundgren, 36, Richland Center, faces life imprisonment for a charge of first degree intentional homicide related to the shooting of 37-year-old Christopher Lytle in the town of Fairfield. A jury trial has been set to begin Aug. 2. Lundgren is free until then after her bond was reduced to $10,000 from an initial bond of $500,000 but must check in with the sheriff's office in Richland County each day. Lundgren is accused of shooting Lytle after she said he had become aggressive toward her and hit her while they were parked in a remote area of Sauk County.
Robert M. Pulvermacher, 70, was sentenced Dec. 1 to life imprisonment without a chance for parole for stabbing 88-year-old Harold Johnson of Portage to death in January 2019. Johnson had loaned $100 to Pulvermacher when the pair met at the Ho-Chunk Casino in Wisconsin Dells. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock said the murder was a senseless act by which everyone loses.