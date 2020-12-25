A look back at some 2020 News Republic headlines you may have missed

Baraboo District Ambulance Service stabilized in 2020 after creation of a transition committee in January. The service learned in 2019 that a faulty billing process had caused losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue. The service wrote off more than $400,000 in August, the first of more than one set of write-offs, at the recommendation of a billing company it had hired in April to help resolve the issues. In November, the BDAS reached an agreement to move in to space at the Baraboo Fire Department, potentially saving money, increasing cooperation and allowing the sale of its former headquarters. City officials are working toward the construction of a new building to house both agencies.