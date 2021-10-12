A new way to navigate Portage waterways

There are only a few opportunities left to enjoy the fall weather before the calendar turns to winter. A new Portage business can help with connecting people with nature on Wisconsin waterways in the Portage area.

Wild Wisco Waters will be open for guided tours and canoe and kayak rentals until Oct. 31. The couple who own the business will be back giving tours next spring after a successful first year of the new business, helping people connect with the Wisconsin River.

The company offers a variety of guided paddle tours of four or eight hours, a Sunset Park Day paddle tour and a Pine Island overnight package. The guided tours include everything needed to do fish on the trip.

“Both canoe and kayak trips are beginner-friendly as well as pet-friendly,” Elizabeth Hengel said. “We understand that people’s comfort level in nature varies so we created our guide series with an option to create your own unique paddle to fit everyone's needs.”

Elizabeth Hengel and her husband Rick started Wild Wisco Waters in 2019 with a single goal in mind, to reconnect people with nature. That same year they took over a family friend’s canoe rental business. Hengel said after two years they opened their own business.