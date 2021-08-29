A tree fell and killed a woman riding off road vehicle in Columbia County

A woman died Sunday after a tree fell on an off-road vehicle in the town of Lewiston.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call at 3:38 p.m. reporting a tree fell on an off-road vehicle on Highway O, striking the female passenger.

Portage Fire, Aspirus Medevac and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were summoned to the scene along with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies. UW MedFlight was also dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel traversed field paths to get to the downed tree on the off-road vehicle. Deputies found a large red oak tree had fallen onto the off-road vehicle as the female and her husband were mowing the path. The female was transported back to the awaiting ambulance at the roadside. Her husband sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Names of those involved are not being released at this time.