The anniversary passed quietly, with little acknowledgement that one year ago Monday (Nov. 11) a photo thrust Baraboo into the international spotlight, bringing scrutiny, condemnation and threats.
“I think we have learned a lot in the past year and come up with some ways to move forward, and I expect things will continue,” said Marcy Huffaker, a Jewish Baraboo resident who is involved in efforts to make the community more inclusive.
The photo, posted to Twitter on Nov. 11, 2018, by an anonymous @GoBaraboo, showed roughly 50 Baraboo High School boys on the Sauk County Courthouse steps May 5, 2018, dressed for their junior prom and many holding their arms outstretched in what appears to be a Nazi salute. It was accompanied on Twitter by an offensive comment.
Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller and the school board released a statement Tuesday laying out the district’s response to the photo and apologizing for its effect, after the News Republic requested an interview with Mueller to discuss the anniversary.
“The rage expressed by thousands across the globe launched the school district and community into an approximate 8-week response,” the release states.
The district and city police investigated events surrounding the photo, finding that it was not taken at a school-sponsored event nor on school time. Citing students’ First Amendment rights, Mueller determined the district wasn’t in a position to punish them.
Instead, the district focused on the photo’s impact, supporting students and staff and working with other community leaders to organize a series of public events. It also “participated in an equity self-reflection” to find areas in which it could improve when developing the district’s 2019-22 strategic plan, according to the statement.
“We are truly sorry and our hearts are forever broken for the hurt and impact the photo had and continues to have on so many lives,” the release said, adding that students and district staff experienced trauma “due to threats and ongoing response to global rage.”
The trauma and post-traumatic stress continues to affect them, according to the release. For any who need support -- including families of students and staff -- “the district stands ready with local mental health providers.”
“We condemn the photo, forgive the students, and work to move forward,” it said.
Community has responded
An event called Baraboo Gathers on Nov. 19 drew more than 200 people who listened to speakers including Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm, Mueller, Huffaker and Madison Rabbi Laurie Zimmerman. The second meeting, Baraboo Talks on Nov. 29, consisted of facilitated discussions about what actions could be taken to make the community more welcoming and equitable.
A community action plan was developed from the suggestions and shared at Baraboo Acts: Serve2Unite on Dec. 17. Guest speakers at the third meeting shared their experiences overcoming hatred and tragedy to work toward tolerance.
Since last November, more than 30 actions and events aimed at making Baraboo a more inclusive place have been organized by various community groups -- from the school district, Baraboo’s University of Wisconsin campus and the Baraboo Public Library to churches and individuals, Huffaker said. She co-chairs the Baraboo Acts Coalition, a 10-member group of school, city and county leaders, along with other local representatives.
“When I look back on events that have happened in the past year, I think the most promising and exciting part is that there were so many events and they were all led by different community groups -- it wasn’t just one group,” Huffaker said.
While social progress is difficult to measure, especially in just a year, she’s noticed that people are more aware of what can be done to promote equity and inclusivity. The school district has made policy changes to reflect that, and the city is starting to look at its policies, she said.
But recognizing one’s own prejudices and working to resolve them “takes time and hard work,” Huffaker noted, adding that she thinks every community is or will need to address these same issues.
“I don’t think there’s an end point where you say, ‘OK, we’re done. We don’t have to do any more,’” she said. “I think it’ll be something continual, but I believe that there’s many more people aware of some inequities in our community and taking different steps to try and make things better.”
Work to be inclusive ongoing
The Baraboo Acts Coalition’s continuing work includes running focus groups to gather input from marginalized community members. Huffaker said the group hasn’t finalized those plans yet but hopes the information it eventually gets from focus groups will help move the coalition forward. She also hopes to recruit more people through focus groups.
Other initiatives, such as Indigenous Peoples Day and One Sauk, Naturally, started before the photo went viral but still promote inclusion and diversity.
In a July interview, Sauk County Board Chairman and coalition member Peter Vedro said all of these efforts are moving in the same direction, toward the same goal, “which is honoring and respecting our differences and seeing those as our strength.”
Huffaker said Kristin White Eagle, a Ho-Chunk Nation legislator and Sauk County Board supervisor, has been sharing ideas with the coalition. She hopes to continue collaborating with White Eagle and the county.
After the photo went viral, Baraboo groups connected with others from outside of Baraboo, such as the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, Hours Against Hate, We Are Many United Against Hate and One Sauk, Naturally.
“What I’m most looking forward to in the next year is continuing to build these relationships, and my hope with the focus groups is to gather more information on underrepresented voices and find ways to include and engage those voices,” Huffaker said.
In order for the Baraboo community to grow, she said these efforts have to be sustained -- and she thinks they will be.
