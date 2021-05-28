A young, fresh perspective: New Dodge County Board member eager to make impact

JUNEAU – A new member could bring a fresh perspective to the decision New county board member eager to make impact making process on the Dodge County Board.
Haley Kenevan, who will be 25 in July, was recently appointed to fill the District 30 seat of the late MaryAnn Miller. District 30 includes Wards 1, 3, and 16 in the city of Beaver Dam. Kenevan and Miller were friends and had several mutual connections.
“I had an interest but never even considered running because I knew MaryAnn had been on the board forever and she did such a good job,” said Kenevan. “When she passed away four or five people – some on the board and others who knew of my interest said, ‘Hey, you should really apply for this position now that it’s open.’ They really pushed me.”
Her uncle, Kevin Burnett, is also on the board.
As it was not part of a regular election cycle, Kenevan applied to board chairman Russ Kottke, and was approved. Her first meeting was March 16.
It has long been a goal of the county board to get younger people involved.
“I think it’s great. I wish more young people would apply,” said Kottke, who said two more positions are currently open on the board. “We hear so often that young people don’t have the time because they’re so involved in other things, but we’re happy when someone like Haley steps forward. It’s good that she did because she will provide some new perspective and influence some decisions in ways that will make a real difference to how we function. She has exactly the kind of attitude that we need on the board with no pre-planned agenda.”
Kenevan is outspoken in her desire to listen and learn before she suggests changes. She feels welcome, and appreciates the warmth she has felt in her committee assignments. Those assignments include the Audit Committee, the Commission on Aging and Disability Services, the Health Facilities Committee and the Library Planning Committee. Each of them is active and faces a lot of challenges.
Those assignments tie in nicely with her degree and intern experiences in family social sciences, with minors in family violence prevention and sociology of law. She has three years of engineering studies as well.
“I’m definitely interested in serving the public,” she said. “I’ll be the first to admit that I’m learning everything here. They threw me right into it. The assignments are all very interesting and I’m learning a lot by being part of them.”
Her first meeting was long and contentious, serving as a baptism of fire into the world of local politics.
“It was quite a meeting, not really knowing who is in what position or who would speak more than others,” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect at all – what people are thinking or how they’re going to vote. As time goes on, however, I’m feeling less overwhelmed by it all.”
Her philosophy is to gain respect as she finds her way through the processes.
“At this point I want to learn as much as I can – like how the county board is run and how decisions are made,” she said. “First I have to learn if any changes are needed. That way I can make a difference. If I just walk in and have 18 things that I want changed and don’t know how to do it, that won’t get me very far.”
She added, “It’s an interesting dynamic. I can’t speak for how anyone else feels, but I’m sure there was a bit of hesitation at first – that there’s a young person coming on the board and she’ll want to change everything. Obviously that’s not my goal. It’s to make changes if they’re necessary, but not to come in thinking I know everything or come off as if I know everything. Generally everyone has been very welcoming and I really appreciate that.”
Kenevan has spent time getting to know some committee and staff members, and to assure them she has good intentions.
Kenevan is a local girl having grown up in Juneau, gone to college in Minneapolis and returned to the area. She and husband Brandon have a home in Beaver Dam. She is employed at Cornerstone Funeral Service.
In her spare time, Kenevan boards two horses, which she rides and shows, at a farm near Juneau. She and Brandon (a Beaver Dam local) rehabilitate former race horses which they retrain and sell to new owners.
For being one of the youngest members of the board – perhaps ever – she is taking a decidedly positive approach.