A young, fresh perspective: New Dodge County Board member eager to make impact

“At this point I want to learn as much as I can – like how the county board is run and how decisions are made,” she said. “First I have to learn if any changes are needed. That way I can make a difference. If I just walk in and have 18 things that I want changed and don’t know how to do it, that won’t get me very far.”

She added, “It’s an interesting dynamic. I can’t speak for how anyone else feels, but I’m sure there was a bit of hesitation at first – that there’s a young person coming on the board and she’ll want to change everything. Obviously that’s not my goal. It’s to make changes if they’re necessary, but not to come in thinking I know everything or come off as if I know everything. Generally everyone has been very welcoming and I really appreciate that.”

Kenevan has spent time getting to know some committee and staff members, and to assure them she has good intentions.

Kenevan is a local girl having grown up in Juneau, gone to college in Minneapolis and returned to the area. She and husband Brandon have a home in Beaver Dam. She is employed at Cornerstone Funeral Service.

In her spare time, Kenevan boards two horses, which she rides and shows, at a farm near Juneau. She and Brandon (a Beaver Dam local) rehabilitate former race horses which they retrain and sell to new owners.