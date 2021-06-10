 Skip to main content
Abandoned BMW found in Rock River near Hustisford
Abandoned BMW found in Rock River near Hustisford

Rock River BMW

A BMW 323 was pulled from the Rock River near Hustisford Wednesday. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

People swimming in the Rock River Wednesday afternoon discovered a BMW that apparently had been abandoned in the river. 

According to a press release, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 2:56 p.m. reporting a submerged car in the Rock River off the bridge on Elmwood Road in the town of Hustisford. Hustisford Fire Department depl;oyed a watercraft in the river and was able to confirm the car's location.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department Dive Team responded and verified the vehicle was unoccupied. Advanced Towing responded and pulled a BMW 323 from the river.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how the vehicle ended up in the river. If anyone has any further information, call (920) 386-3726.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Hustisford Fire/EMS, Beaver Dam Dive Team, Iron Ridge Fire Department, Neosho Fire Department, DCERT and Advanced Towing.

