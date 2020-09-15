Absentee voting shifts into hyper-drive: Court ruling allows mailing to move forward

Portage Municipal Clerk Marie Moe reported that her office will definitely meet the Sept. 17 mailing deadline. (Sept. 19 is the date required for the mailing of overseas ballots).

“We have 1,500-plus requests so far,” said Moe. “We got the ballots this morning from the county, and now we’re working on getting them ready. My staff and staff from other departments are helping us out here.

“Wisvote (a statewide election management and voter registration system) prints out labels," she said. "We’re initialing ballots, which makes them live. We would have been prepared earlier, but we obviously couldn’t move forward when we didn’t have the ballots. We’re hoping to be finished Wednesday, but we’ll keep on going if we have to on Thursday.”

Despite the challenges, many municipalities have been working ahead as much as possible.

“Most municipal clerks have already started to prepare their envelopes and put stamps on them, which will help them a lot,” said Gibson. “Every step will help them with the time crunch we all face.”

A shipment of 30,000 envelopes arrived at the Juneau Administration Building on Tuesday, anticipating high demand for more absentee requests.