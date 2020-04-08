Access denied: Clerk bars media from pictures at Lake Delton polls

Unlike voters and regular election observers, media may record sound, images and video inside the polling place as long as it is not disruptive. You may use cell phones or tablets to take pictures and video, something regular observers are not allowed to do. However, no media may broadcast live or tape broadcasts (stand-ups) from within a polling place because of the potential to disrupt the voting process.

When you arrive at a polling place, find the Chief Election Inspector and tell him or her who you are and what organization you represent. The Chief Inspector keeps a list of media observers, but you are not required to sign in.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed the information in the advisory is “still good.” The Capital Newspapers reporter approached Czuprynko, identified himself as media and the newspaper he was going to take pictures for, at which time Czuprynko offered the reporter the election observer seat at the polling location.

According to Czuprynko, the reporter could not take pictures but could “sit quietly” and observe people voting. At no time did the reporter attempt to take pictures while inside the polling location, either before or after identifying himself to Czuprynko, or take any action that would disrupt voters.