Access denied: Clerk bars media from pictures at Lake Delton polls

A Lake Delton official has denied media access for photography to the polling location in Lake Delton, in direct violation of Wisconsin state law as directed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Kimberlee Czuprynko, the Lake Delton deputy clerk, stated that a reporter representing Capital Newspapers could not take pictures at the polling location in Lake Delton city hall April 7.
During an election, media access is vital to maintaining transparency, instilling confidence that elections are conducted without corruption or dishonesty, and to inform the public.
On Wednesday, Czuprynko told a Capital Newspapers editor there were two poll workers under age 18 helping with voting. The deputy clerk said she did not want them photographed without parent permission.
According to information provided by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the non-partisan body which administers and enforces Wisconsin election law, in a media advisory regarding the coverage of the April 2019 spring election:
“Members of the news media may be inside polling places on Election Day, subject to most of the same restrictions on other election observers. Please refer to our election observer brochure (https://elections.wi.gov/publications/brochures/observer-rules) for details. Reporters and photographers may wish to print the brochure to take with them in the event there are questions.
Unlike voters and regular election observers, media may record sound, images and video inside the polling place as long as it is not disruptive. You may use cell phones or tablets to take pictures and video, something regular observers are not allowed to do. However, no media may broadcast live or tape broadcasts (stand-ups) from within a polling place because of the potential to disrupt the voting process.
When you arrive at a polling place, find the Chief Election Inspector and tell him or her who you are and what organization you represent. The Chief Inspector keeps a list of media observers, but you are not required to sign in.”
The Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed the information in the advisory is “still good.” The Capital Newspapers reporter approached Czuprynko, identified himself as media and the newspaper he was going to take pictures for, at which time Czuprynko offered the reporter the election observer seat at the polling location.
According to Czuprynko, the reporter could not take pictures but could “sit quietly” and observe people voting. At no time did the reporter attempt to take pictures while inside the polling location, either before or after identifying himself to Czuprynko, or take any action that would disrupt voters.
Czuprynko stated she did not have time to answer questions, would not be available for a phone call April 7, and did not expect to have availability April 8 for questions.
Reid Magney, Public Information Officer for the Wisconsin Election Commission, said the reporter "definitely had a right to be there," and said he would look into the situation.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.