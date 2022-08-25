Mazomanie woman arrested more than a day after cornfield escape

TOWN OF TRENTON – Dodge County Sheriff Office deputies were able to take a woman accused of fleeing into custody on Thursday morning following fleeing by foot into a cornfield on Monday night.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a sergeant for the department conducted a traffic stop on Highway 151, near Redwood Road, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. As the sergeant was conducting his traffic stop, the driver lied to him about her identity. The driver, later identified as Autumn Gernon, age 42 of Mazomanie, WI, fled from the traffic stop in her vehicle. She traveled north to Highway M, struck the sergeant’s squad car after losing control, and then crashed on Milligan Road in a cornfield. Gernon fled on foot into the cornfield and was not able to be located that evening. A K9 and drone were deployed, but due to the difficulties of tracking her in a cornfield, she was unable to be taken into custody at that time.

During the afternoon hours of Wednesday, a female matching the description of Gernon was seen in the Waupun area, however, after an extensive search, she was unable to be located. A notice was given to the community in regards to this subject via the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office App and social media.

A report of a female yelling for help was received at Landall’s trailer park, 916 S. Madison Street in the city of Waupun on at 4 a.m. today. The female was identified as Autumn Gernon and she was taken into custody.

Multiple charges will be forwarded to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office in this case, including a felony charge for fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waupun Police Department, Beaver Dam Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol in this incident. A reminder that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in court.