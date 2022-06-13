Twenty Waupun homes evacuated after gas main struck

The Waupun Fire Department is investigating why a gas main was struck during street reconstruction Friday, resulting in the evacuation of 20 homes.

Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa said crews responded to the area of South Madison and Doty Streets around 3 p.m. and confirmed a 4” gas main was leaking after being struck by a piece of construction equipment. Unsafe gas levels were detected so surrounding homes were evacuated.

Crews from Waupun Utilities and Alliant Energy met on scene and due to gas blowing in the direction of three-phase lines in the area, the safest way to cut power in the immediate area required gas to be shut off at a substation which impacted roughly 350 customers.

Once power was shut off, fire crews worked with Waupun Utilities to reach out to homes in the affected area that relied on in-home oxygen and other critical needs. The Waupun Senior Center was opened as a temporary shelter, but it wasn’t utilized.

After about an hour, power was restored to all but two houses. Alliant crews isolated the gas leak and were able to crimp the lines feeding the leak.

Gas service to five homes in the immediate area was off for approximately five hours. Residents were allowed to return to their homes at 6 p.m. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Agencies assisting included the Waupun Police Department, Waupun Utilities, Waupun Department of Public Works, City Hall, the Senior Center and Alliant Energy.

