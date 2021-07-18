Accidental shooting in Beaver Dam investigated

At 10:47 a.m. Sunday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office along with Beaver Dam Paramedics responded to a report of a 41-year-old man who had been accidentally shot in the chest in the 8300 block of north Hickory Lane, Beaver Dam.

When they arrived they found the man had a single gunshot wound to the upper chest who was conscious. The man was transported by ambulance to the Marshfield Medical Center, Beaver Dam and later flown by MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison.

There is no threat to the community and the incident remains under investigation.