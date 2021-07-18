 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Accidental shooting in Beaver Dam investigated
0 Comments
breaking top story

Accidental shooting in Beaver Dam investigated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

At 10:47 a.m. Sunday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office along with Beaver Dam Paramedics responded to a report of a 41-year-old man who had been accidentally shot in the chest in the 8300 block of north Hickory Lane, Beaver Dam.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When they arrived they found the man had a single gunshot wound to the upper chest who was conscious. The man was transported by ambulance to the Marshfield Medical Center, Beaver Dam and later flown by MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison.

There is no threat to the community and the incident remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Slama, Ashley Marie
Obituaries

Slama, Ashley Marie

PORTAGE – Ashley Marie Slama, 23, of Portage, was unexpectedly and selfishly taken from this world due to a tragic car accident at no fault of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News