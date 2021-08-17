Active shooter training sessions held at Jefferson Elementary School in Beaver Dam

It's a call that Beaver Dam emergency responders never want to get, but know they must be prepared for.

Beaver Dam Police and Fire Department held several drills on Tuesday at Jefferson Elementary School where volunteers performed as victims and the gunman. While the victims played the parts of the wounded in the hallways of the school, the gunman shot blanks at officers.

“Suspect is described as a male white wearing a gray shirt and a baseball cap that is either brown or tan in color,” the dispatch said over the police radio. “He is believed to be the lone suspect, believed to be armed with a silver handgun.”

Beaver Dam Police Officer William Linzenmeyer said 31 police officers and 18 firefighters/paramedics responded to the school on Tuesday to undergo the training. It involved police apprehending the suspect and clearing the school before paramedics care for the wounded.

Members of the Beaver Dam Police Academy and some staff from the police department participated as volunteers in the drill.

Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said the drill helps with teamwork.