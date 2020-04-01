Adams County announces first confirmed case of coronavirus

The Adams County Health and Human Services Department announced the county’s first confirmed case of coronavirus, as the number of cases in Wisconsin climbs past 1,500.

According to County Public Health Officer Leah Eckstein, this is the first of the county’s 50 tests to come back positive, while 14 others are still undetermined. Eckstein said that the subjects of the 14 pending tests are currently in quarantine to corral the disease’s spread in the county.

Eckstein could not speak on which community the patient resides in to protect their identity, in light of the smaller population in the county as a whole.

“We aren’t going to be able to disclose that, just because of the nature of the case,” Eckstein said. “And our community size.”

She was able to discuss the patient’s contraction of the disease. Her department determined that the patient did not get sick from traveling out of state, but they’re unsure whether the disease was contracted in Adams County or elsewhere in Wisconsin.

Eckstein said her department is incentivized to keep the epidemic under control. As of 2017, according to Wisconsin-demographics, the median age of Adams County sits at 53.3, leaving much of the population vulnerable to the more dangerous symptoms of the virus.

