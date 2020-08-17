Adams County confirms third COVID-19 related death

Eckstein suggests following these steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

● Limit contact with others and practice social distancing whenever possible. Stay at least 6 feet away from people that don’t live in your household. Limit contact with others who may be at higher risk of complications due to COVID-19 (such as people over the age of 65 and those with underlying health concerns such as asthma or diabetes).

● Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

● Stay home when sick, except to get medical care.

● Wear a cloth face covering in public, if able to.

● Clean frequently touched surfaces (tables, countertops, light switches, phones, etc.,) regularly.

“While being mindful of and taking care of your physical health during this time, please remember to take care of your emotional health as well,” Eckstein said.

Visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/resilient for resources available to anyone that may need additional support during these challenging times. Eckstein encourages people to reach out to Adams County Health and Human Services Department for questions or concerns.

Individuals can also monitor ACPH’s Facebook page, the Adams County website and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website for updates.

