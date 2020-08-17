Adams County confirms third COVID-19 related death

Adams County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health reported a third COVID-19 related death in the county Aug. 14.
According to a press release from the health department, the person was hospitalized at the time of death. Adams County Health Officer Leah Eckstein said the person was younger than 70 years old with no reported underlying health conditions.
“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual who passed away,” Eckstein said. “As a community we need to continue to work together to prevent any additional lives lost. Continue to do your part in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
On Aug. 11, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 1,000 people in about 6 months. COVID-19 is present in every county in Wisconsin, according to the state health department. As of Aug. 14, there was 166,317 deaths in the U.S.
Adams County has had 95 total lab confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, Eckstein said. Eighty-four patients have recovered and the county health department is monitoring eight active positive cases as well as all identified close contacts of positive cases, when able to reach identified contacts.
“We continue to experience challenges related to contacting close contacts,” Eckstein said. “If you receive a call from the health department, return the call for further guidance.”
Eckstein suggests following these steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
● Limit contact with others and practice social distancing whenever possible. Stay at least 6 feet away from people that don’t live in your household. Limit contact with others who may be at higher risk of complications due to COVID-19 (such as people over the age of 65 and those with underlying health concerns such as asthma or diabetes).
● Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
● Stay home when sick, except to get medical care.
● Wear a cloth face covering in public, if able to.
● Clean frequently touched surfaces (tables, countertops, light switches, phones, etc.,) regularly.
“While being mindful of and taking care of your physical health during this time, please remember to take care of your emotional health as well,” Eckstein said.
Visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/resilient for resources available to anyone that may need additional support during these challenging times. Eckstein encourages people to reach out to Adams County Health and Human Services Department for questions or concerns.
Individuals can also monitor ACPH’s Facebook page, the Adams County website and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website for updates.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.