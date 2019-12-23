Adams County crash injures at least seven

A two-vehicle Adams County crash left at least seven people with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

Sheriff Brent York of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a two vehicle crash at about 8:01 p.m. Dec. 22 at Highway 21 and Highway Z in Strongs Prairie, near Necedah.

According to the press release, a van was traveling north on Highway Z and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway Z and Highway 21. As the van passed through the intersection, it was hit by a semi-truck traveling west on Highway 21. The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter a field near the intersection.

The van had seven occupants. Injuries in the crash ranged from minor to severe, with five people transported by air ambulance and two by ground ambulance.

York said the investigation remains open, and names are being withheld at this time.

Assisting agencies include the Wisconsin State Patrol, Lifestar EMS, Camp Douglas Rescue, Mauston Area Ambulance, Nekoosa Ambulance, Quincy Fire Department, Adams Fire District, Lifelink III, Gundersen Medlink Air, University of Wisconsin Med Flight, Harper’s Towing, and Area Wide Towing.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

