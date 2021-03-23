Adams County man and woman charged with child endangerment, drug offenses

A man and a woman in Adams County were arrested Friday for multiple drug offenses and child endangerment.

Joseph A. Donohue, 24, and Hailey Hyrkas, 29, both of Friendship were taken into custody by the Adams County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release. Donohue has been charged with two counts of neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under six years old and disability), maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of paraphernalia.

Hyrkas has been charged with two counts of neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under six years old and disability), maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the release, Adams County deputies responded to a welfare check on a child in a residence in the town of Quincy. The caller was concerned for the child's safety in a home where drug use was suspected. Upon receiving consent from an adult at the home, deputies walked through the residence.

While performing the walk-through, deputies spotted green plant-like material in plain view, later identified as synthetic marijuana, along with a glass smoking device. The adult resident said it was synthetic marijuana and admitted to using the pipe to ingest the marijuana.