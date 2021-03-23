Adams County man and woman charged with child endangerment, drug offenses

A man and a woman in Adams County were arrested Friday for multiple drug offenses and child endangerment.
Joseph A. Donohue, 24, and Hailey Hyrkas, 29, both of Friendship were taken into custody by the Adams County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release. Donohue has been charged with two counts of neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under six years old and disability), maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of paraphernalia.
Hyrkas has been charged with two counts of neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under six years old and disability), maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the release, Adams County deputies responded to a welfare check on a child in a residence in the town of Quincy. The caller was concerned for the child's safety in a home where drug use was suspected. Upon receiving consent from an adult at the home, deputies walked through the residence.
While performing the walk-through, deputies spotted green plant-like material in plain view, later identified as synthetic marijuana, along with a glass smoking device. The adult resident said it was synthetic marijuana and admitted to using the pipe to ingest the marijuana.
Deputies called the Adams County Department of Health and Human Services.
The sheriff's office received a search warrant to inspect the residence. According to the release, deputies found several items used to ingest illegal drugs. They also discovered suspected meth, cocaine, synthetic marijuana, and fentanyl. Some of the illegal drugs were within the reach of children.
Donohue signed a $2,500 bond on Monday. Donohue is scheduled to make an initial appearance April 20 at the Adams County Courthouse. Hyrkas had an initial appearance on Monday and signed a $2,500 bond. She is scheduled to have a pre-trial conference on April 12.