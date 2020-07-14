Adams County man arrested after pointing gun at bar patrons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adams County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a Friendship man at a town of Preston bar July 11 on charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, after the patron allegedly pulled out an illegal firearm.

According to a press release from Adams County Sheriff Brent York, Karl Spencer, 49, brandished a firearm inside Mo’s Bar and Grill in the bar area. Although he aimed the gun at several other patrons, Spencer did not pull the trigger and no other customers were harmed.

York said in the release the patrons in the bar disarmed Spencer before authorities arrived, and the effort to do so led to a physical altercation. Spencer was injured and treated at the scene before he was transported to the Adams County Jail, where he awaits a trial date.

In addition to his aforementioned charges, Spencer is also charged with being in possession of a handgun as a convicted felon. In 1990, Spencer was found guilty in accordance with Wisconsin Statutes 940.01(1), which pertain to first-degree homicide. However, the Wisconsin Circuit Court Database lists the case as converted, and therefore does not list detailed sentence information. The Milwaukee County Circuit Court, which oversaw the case, could not be reached at before deadline.

