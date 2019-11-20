The Adams County Treatment Court, fresh off of celebrating its two year anniversary and the commencement of its first two graduates, is going to receive an additional $21,000 in funding.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the additional funding Nov. 18. The funding is part of an additional $1.5 million package over the biennium budget for treatment and diversion, with 10 counties and one tribe receiving funds.
“Expanding access to treatment for Wisconsinites with substance-use disorder is a critical part of our effort to reduce substance abuse,” said Kaul in a press release. “I’m proud to announce grants that will support treatment and diversion options for people who become involved in the criminal justice system due to an addiction.”
Adams County established their treatment court in October 2017, and since then the court has serviced people with drug or alcohol addiction issues which have led to an arrest and conviction. Those participating go to court on a weekly basis, perform court-mandated functions, and follow specific sets of rules.
According to Adams County District Attorney Tania Bonnett, the treatment court graduated its first two graduates last week. In remarks at the conference announcing the additional funding, Bonnett said the treatment court has been effective.
"I've been a prosecutor for almost 15 years and in my experience, nothing compares to treatment court in its ability to help people meaningfully address the issue that brings them to the criminal justice system," Bonnett said.
The funding will go towards establishing four new courts in Door, Lafayette, Shawano, and the Ho-Chunk Nation, and towards expanding services in Adams, Buffalo and Pepin as a joint court, Marinette, Monroe, Portage, and Polk Counties. Specifically, the $21,000 for Adams County will be used to support funding a peer support specialist and a volunteer transportation service for program participants.
“Treatment and diversion programs are a critical and compassionate part of our criminal justice system, which is why The People’s Budget added additional funding to our Treatment Alternatives and Diversion program to take it to the highest funding level ever,” said Governor Tony Evers. “For every dollar we spend on treatment and diversion, we save nearly two dollars in our criminal justice system, so our budget investment was critically important, and I’m proud that we’re using these funds to expand treatment alternatives so we can reach more folks across our state.”
The additional money for the Adams County Treatment Court follows the announcement on Oct. 1 by Juneau County Judge Stacy Smith that the Juneau County Adult Drug Court was awarded a $500,000 four-year grant from the United States Department of Justice for a new drug court.
